Voter Turnout Down, Recounts Expected

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Voter turnout was down in Minnesota and some recounts are expected.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office says early estimates indicate a turnout of around 76 percent for the 2024 election. That exceeds the 2016 turnout of 74.72 percent, but it falls short of the record-making voter turnout of 79.96 percent in 2020.

The Secretary of State's Office is aware of two legislative races with margins within the threshold for a publicly funded recount.

In House District 14B, the candidates Dan Wolgamott and Sue Ek are separated by a difference of 0.14 percent.

In House District 54A the candidates are separated by a difference of 0.06 percent.

The recount process may begin in those races after the canvassing board meets to certify the results. That process begins with the apparent losing candidate requesting the recount within 48 hours of the board meeting.

Whoever is determined the winner of those two races make decide which party is in control of the Minnesota House for the next two years.

In Tuesday's election, Republicans gained enough seats to possibly tie for control of the Minnesota House, ending the Democrats' trifecta control of the state’s legislature.

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth says as of right now, there is a 67-67 tie.

House Democrats and Republicans are now weighing options for a power-sharing agreement. The Minnesota Constitution forbids the House from having two House speakers at a time, so it’s possible that leadership may divide up which party takes the speakership and which party holds lead positions on key committees.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said she was confident that she and Minority Leader Demuth would be able to navigate the divide.

