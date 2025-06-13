The Minnesota State legislature held a 1-day special session Monday and there were some decisions made that affect the outdoor community. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to analyst these decisions. Shot gun zones in designated areas have been a talking point for quite some time. He says those zones have been eliminated. Much of Central Minnesota has been in a shot gun zone. Schmitt says now it will be left up to the counties in these slug zones to determine what type of firearms are permitted within their boundaries during the deer season. He says this change won't go in affect until 2026.

Additional State Law Changes

Schmitt says the state legislature also extended crossbow use for everyone for another year. He says crossbows have really become popular in the state. The state is implementing a continuous bass season. Schmitt says it will be open all year like panfish, perch and channel catfish. There had been a closure for bass from February to early May. The legislature also approved reduced license fees for military veterans which means small game, fishing and deer licenses will be just $5 for veterans.

photo - Glen Schmitt photo - Glen Schmitt loading...

Where to Find Fish

Schmitt says fishing in the state isn't changing much. He says water temperatures haven't changed much which keeps fish in the same locations. Schmitt indicates the majority of the spawn is done for bluegills in the state. He suggests finding fish on weed lines, weed flats, and pockets within the weeds. Schmitt believes this is the time of year where you could be looking for panfish but catch a walleye or vice versa.

Presentation

Schmitt believes a jig and a minnow is still a great idea to catch fish. He says the minnow population is running a bit thin but you're still likely to find them at bait shops. Schmitt also suggests leeches and mixing and matching live baits. He suggests bringing lots of forms of live bait to be ready for whatever works.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.