Minnesota Home Features 4 Beds/2 Baths And… A Cave?! [Gallery]

Are you looking for a new home while also transitioning to a bat-based superhero persona? Well, do I have the home for you!

A home for sale in Cannon Falls, listed by Dan Linder with Exp Realty, features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and... wait for it... a built-in cave!

A report on the house from FOX 9 speculates that the cave may have been there since before the home was built in 1977:

"There's speculation it could be for a brewery or for bootlegging. Could be for a bomb shelter type of thing, but there is no history to tell me what it was originally built for," said Linder.

The cave, which is located a few feet away from the home and is acessed via tunnel, measures approximately 15x15 with a ten foot high ceiling. Linder says its the first house he has listed which features a cave.

The cave stays at 68 degrees year-round and, according to FOX 9, has been used as a movie theater with a projector by the current owners.

REALTOR.COM:

Check out this 4 bedroom/2 bath home on a quiet, cul de sac. Country living feeling at its finest with lots of trees for shade .If you like the feeling of living in the woods this house is for your Home has many updates, including newer furnace with electronic air filter & air purifier /uv light that kills viruses & bacteria, whole house humidifier, newer central AC. Newer kitchen appliances, Newer Washer and Dryer. Brand New carpet and flooring throughout the entire house as of Sept. 2022 Newly updated main floor bathroom. Nice big lot over 1 acre. wooded area and a nice hill. There is also Big Cave in the hill on the backside of the house Great place to spend with family and friends to play games, watch movies, etc. Cave stays a consistent temp of about 68F all year long. Also Internet company is able to run access inside the Cave. This is a must see and will not last long

The home is listed at $289,900.