Minnesota had a “Year Without a Winter” What Year Was It?
Right now, with all of this snow we have had...record numbers of snow... I think we are all ready for some actual Springtime weather.
We have heard so much about how this winter is in the top 5 of snowiest winters in St. Cloud and in Minnesota as a whole. This brought a question to me... what was the year that we had the LEAST amount of snow and "warmer" temperatures?
I did a little research and found that there was a year that was considered in Minnesota as the "Year Without a Winter". Odd, right? Turns out the year was 1877-1878. That's a minute ago.
From the Minnesota DNR website:
The winter of 1877-78 was dubbed the "Year without a Winter." Indeed, the winter of 1877-78 is the warmest winter on record for the Twin Cities with a December-February average temperature of 29 degrees
There were a couple of other years will similar statistics.
The next winter that compares is 1930-31 with an average temperature of 26.9 degrees. In 3rd place is the winter of 2001-02 with 26.8 degrees.
Apparently there were still a few days that were sub-zero, but overall these were very warm winters.
This winter for us really hasn't been that cold overall. But there weather has been unseasonably chilly for this time of year. And, as we all know, it has been extremely snowy. I've heard several people say that if we get any more measurable snow they aren't going to move it because it will melt soon. For me, it depends on how much. But at this time of year, and because of the amount of snow we have gotten, let's pray that we get zero more inches.
Bring on Spring!
