UPDATE: Lawmakers Plan to Refill Empty Disaster Fund

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota lawmakers are pushing to replenish an empty disaster fund ahead of anticipated spring flooding.

Representative Tony Jurgens of Cottage Grove and Senator Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks held a news conference Monday to highlight a Republican proposal for $40 million to refill the depleted fund. They would add $20 million this fiscal year and another $20 million in the next.

But the House Democrat who created the fund, Representative Gene Pelowski of Winona, says it's meant for disasters between legislative sessions. If there is serious flooding this spring, he says, the Legislature would approve aid while it's still in session.

Pelowski is the author of a House bill that contains $10 million but he's preparing to add more.

Heavy snow has increased the risk of major flooding across Minnesota.