UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73 per gallon.

Average prices in Minnesota have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.47.

Gas Buddy says that while the situation in Venezuela has dominated headlines, it's far too early for any measurable impact on what consumers are paying at the pump. They say it will take years to see a meaningful increase in oil output there.

For now, gas prices remain seasonally lower, but with oil prices inching higher, the national average could soon see some limited upward movement.