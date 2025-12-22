UNDATED (WJON News) -- For a fourth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined. Oil prices continue to struggle amid rising U.S., Canadian, and OPEC oil production, while refinery output remains near some of the highest seasonal levels in years. Gas Buddy says they are continuing to see some gas prices below $2 per gallon in the nation's cheapest states, now at more than 125 gas stations.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel prices have also seen some relief, though inventories remain tight, keeping the national average higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.57 per gallon.