UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen in the last week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.69.

The national average price of gasoline saw a slight decline as oil prices fell below $64 per barrel.

Gas Buddy says, as we approach the peak of hurricane season, forecasts show favorable conditions for tropical development, so they'll be watching closely for any potential impact on supply and prices as Labor Day nears.