Freezing Temps Expected Overnight With Warm Weather On The Way
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Clear skies and light wind will support temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s across portions of central/eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in east central and northern Minnesota, including Benton County. It will be in effect from midnight until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.
A frost advisory has been expanded to include the Twin Cities metro. Stearns and Sherburne Counties are included in the advisory, which is in effect from 2:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The normal lows in St. Cloud for this time of the year are 39 degrees.
Warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.
