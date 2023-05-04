Minnesota Fishing Opener Approaches – Who Doesn’t Need a License?
It's that time of year again, time to get out on the lake and get some fishing in. Fishing is one of those activities where you can state that you aren't "doing nothing" you are fishing! It's a great excuse to be out on the lake, enjoying the day, the sun, and some relaxation all while "fishing".
Yes, I know people do actually enjoy fishing, it's not all like the statement above, that might just be me. And, as we all know, most people need a license in order to participate in this activity. But there are some exceptions.
The fishing opener in Minnesota opens on May 13th for Walleye and Northern Pike and on June 3rd for Muskellunge.
All Minnesota residents aged 16 to 89 must have a current Minnesota fishing license unless an exemption applies. Non-residents also need a license
What are the exceptions for needing a fishing license? According to KARE 11 and the Minnesota DNR:
- Residents younger than 16
- Residents 90 and older
- Minnesotans enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces, stationed outside the state, and home on leave (Must carry leave or furlough papers while fishing or transporting fish)
- Minnesotans who have served in federal active service outside the U.S. during the preceding 24 months and are now discharged from overseas duty (Must carry discharge papers while fishing or transporting fish)
- An in-patient of a U.S. Veterans Administration hospital (Form needed)
- A resident of a Minnesota licensed nursing or boarding care home
You can purchase your license at several locations across Minnesota, or you can purchase online through the Minnesota DNR website. Your fishing license is valid from March 1 through the last day of February, the following year.
