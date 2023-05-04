Minnesota Fishing Opener Approaches – Who Doesn’t Need a License?

It's that time of year again, time to get out on the lake and get some fishing in. Fishing is one of those activities where you can state that you aren't "doing nothing" you are fishing! It's a great excuse to be out on the lake, enjoying the day, the sun, and some relaxation all while "fishing".

Yes, I know people do actually enjoy fishing, it's not all like the statement above, that might just be me. And, as we all know, most people need a license in order to participate in this activity. But there are some exceptions.

The fishing opener in Minnesota opens on May 13th for Walleye and Northern Pike and on June 3rd for Muskellunge.

What are the exceptions for needing a fishing license? According to KARE 11 and the Minnesota DNR:

You can purchase your license at several locations across Minnesota, or you can purchase online through the Minnesota DNR website. Your fishing license is valid from March 1 through the last day of February, the following year.

