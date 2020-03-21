Minnesota Finding Solutions for Students Lacking Internet

ST. PAUL (AP) — Local school officials in Minnesota have found workarounds for students without access to high-speed internet at home as the state fights the spread of the coronavirus with school closures.

Minnesota school closures began Wednesday through Friday, March 27.

Merritt Elementary, which is part of Mountain Iron-buhl Public Schools district, sent students home with worksheet packets, so they wouldn't have to rely on the internet to do their school work.

Virginia Public Schools will allow students without internet access to park outside the high school, connect the network and complete assignments.