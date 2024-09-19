Minnesota Employers Added Most Jobs in Two Years in August

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Good news for job seekers as Minnesota employers added 14,400 jobs in August marking the largest increase since July 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says employment grew by 0.5% which is faster than the national rate of 0.1%.

Jobs were added in eight of the 11 supersectors led by Leisure & Hospitality, Education & Health Services, and Professional & Business Services.

Minnesota's unemployment rate crept up to 3.3% but is still well below the national average of 4.2%.

DEED says the labor force participation was flat in August.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Movies That Everyone Loves That Are Actually Bad Sorry, guys. We just can’t get with the consensus on these popular but not-great movies.