Nearly All of Minnesota Now in A Drought

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The rain and snow in the forecast is welcome news as we try to break the drought we've been in this fall.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 91 percent of Minnesota is now in a Moderate drought, up from 86 percent last week. And, 51 percent of the state is in a Severe drought, up from 43 percent a week ago.

So far in October, St. Cloud has had just .30 of an inch of rain, which is 2.25 inches below normal. This is the 7th driest October on record so far. For the fall months of September and October combined, we've had just .65 of an inch of rain, which is nearly five inches below normal. September was our 3rd driest September on record in St. Cloud.

After Thursday we have another chance for rain on Sunday and Monday.

