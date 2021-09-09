Minnesota Drought Conditions Are a Mixed Bag

UNDATED -- Minnesota's drought conditions improved slightly over the last week.

Much of northern Minnesota remains in extreme drought conditions while southern Minnesota has received much-needed rain over the past week and is either in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions.

Benton, Sherburne and the eastern half of Stearns County remain in severe drought despite some recent rainfall.

Nearly 59% of Minnesota is in at least severe drought, down from 65% last week and a small swath of northwestern Minnesota is considered experiencing exceptional drought.

