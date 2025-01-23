Minnesota DNR Reporting Strong 2024 Deer Harvest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- It was a successful deer harvest last season, thanks in part to a record-warm winter in 2023-2024.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says hunters bagged more than 170,000 deer in 2024, up 7% from the 2023 season. The statewide harvest was 3% lower than the five-year average.
Some regions were more successful than others.
The central, southeast, and northeast regions had a 9% increase year over year.
Northwestern Minnesota had an 8% increase in the harvest while southwestern Minnesota was up 4%.
The DNR says the weather during peak hunting times was optimal and lined up well with deer activity.
Deep snow can have a negative impact on deer numbers so a dry and warm winter season in 2023-2024 helped bolster the deer populations.
