Minnesota DNR Releases Video of Second EagleCam Installation

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added a second EagleCam this year to give wildlife lovers a chance to watch a second pair of eagles raise their young.

Now, the DNR has released a video showcasing the installation of the second camera.

The original EagleCam also returned after the previous eagle pair's nest fell in April 2023.

The new camera focuses on the nesting behavior of a breeding pair of eagles that have successfully reared several broods of eaglets.

The DNR says research has shown that wildlife cameras provide the same mental health benefits as experiencing nature in person.

There are EagleCam viewers in all 50 states and more than 150 countries.

The cameras can be found on the DNR's website.

