Minnesota DNR Posts Online 2021 Deer Hunting Regulations

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants deer hunters to know they can get a jump-start on the upcoming season by getting a look at the latest regulations handbook online.

Hunters can also get ahead of the game by buying their 2021 license starting August 1st. Licenses can be bought online, by phone, or at any DNR license agent.

Some of the changes this year include new terms to describe the bag limit designations. The "one deer" category is now "bucks only", the former "lottery permit" is now the "antlerless lottery", "hunter's choice" is now "either sex", the "managed permit" is now "two deer limit" and "intensive" is now "three deer limit".

Archery season opens September 18th and firearms season opens November 6th.

There is also an expanded early antlerless deer season October 21st-24th in central and southeastern Minnesota where deer populations are above population goals. You can apply for the early antlerless permit between August 1st and September 9th.

