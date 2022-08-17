Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall.

The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment.

The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding catalog will be available on the Wednesday before.

The second auction will be on October 1st, with the bidding catalog opening on September 28th.

Onsite inspections will be at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Fridays before the auctions.

Background checks will be required for anyone buying a gun.

All proceeds go to the DNR's Game and Fish Fund.

