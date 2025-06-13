Minnesota DNR Extends Muskie Long-Range Plan Comment Period

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has extended the deadline to comment on their long-range plan for muskies.

A problem with the email inbox prevented the DNR from getting any comments that were emailed before 10:00 p.m. on June 6th.

Anyone who emailed comments before that time is being asked to resubmit them now that the technical problem has been fixed.

The new deadline to comment on the long-range plan is June 30th.

For a link to the draft plan, click here.

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker