Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors

Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors

Minnesota DNR photo

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Still looking for a gift for that person who has everything? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas to give the gift of the outdoors.

For a suggested donation of $25, you can get someone a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine.

For the hunter or angler in your life, you can buy them a lifetime license but you'll want to allow for a three-week processing timeframe.

And, a Minnesota State Parks gift card can be used for things like rentals, state park vehicle permits, apparel, and at state park gift stores.

Get our free mobile app

Gift cards are not redeemable for hunting and fishing licenses or vehicle registrations.

Gift cards are sent out through the mail so you should allow two weeks for delivery. If the card won't arrive in time, the DNR has printable gift tags on their gift card webpage.

 

St. Joseph's on the Grow!

 

Gift Guide for the Tech-Savvy

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON