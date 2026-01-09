MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Friday a "Day of Unity" in honor and remembrance of Renee Nicole Good.

Get our free mobile app

He's inviting Minnesotans and Americans to participate in acts of service to honor the woman killed by Federal ICE Agents.

In a news release, Walz says,

"Renee Nicole Good was a loving mother, partner, daughter, and neighbor whose life was defined by compassion, creativity, and care for others".

Walz is also encouraging individuals, businesses, faith institutions, and organizations to observe a moment of silence at 10:00 a.m. and to use the day to connect in your community and engage in acts of service.

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Good on Thursday night before their game at Target Center.

A GoFundMe page set up for Good has raised over $1.4 million as of Friday morning.

getty images getty images loading...

Walz is also authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to be staged and ready to assist law enforcement. Executive Order 26-01 allows the Guard to protect critical infrastructure and support local agencies if needed. The Minnesota State Patrol has also mobilized 85 members of its Mobile Response Team.

Walz says Minnesotans have shown powerful peace, but the Guard remains ready to help keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations. He recommends that anyone who protests do so safely and lawfully.

Following the fatal shooting by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, DFL Senator Arik Putnam of St. Cloud says the fear over ICE operations in his city is only getting worse.

"The thing that is absolutely manifestly true is that the anxiety is very much real. And you don't think about this as much but there are economic consequences to people spreading fear and trying to divide people like this. You know I've been hearing from some people you go to Walmart and there's no one there because people are too afraid to leave their house ."

Putnam says he has heard reports and rumors over ICE operations in St. Cloud, but it's tough to tell what's real and what's fear.