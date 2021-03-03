Minnesota COVID-19 Deaths Rise Again Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- A spike in the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Minnesota Tuesday. The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 17 people died from complications related to the virus.

The latest figures reported Wednesday now pushes the state's death toll over 6,500. None of the deaths were from residents of the tri-county area.

There were 788 new cases of the virus statewide, with Stearns County adding 18, Benton County adding 9, and Sherburne County adding 7.

So far, 18,752 residents of Stearns County have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Sherburne County is reporting 8,741 residents who have had the virus and 4,477 residents of Benton County have tested positive.

The state of Minnesota is nearing 7.4-million completed tests.