Minnesota Could Be Hit With A Winter Storm Late this Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- March came in like a lion and it looks like it may go out the same way.

You might remember we got 4 1/2 inches of snow in St. Cloud on March 1st. We've had 18.7 inches of snow for the month so far.

The National Weather Service says there is a winter storm brewing for Friday and Saturday for the Great Lakes region though there is still a lot of uncertainty on where the storm will track leading to uncertainty in snowfall amounts.

They say A storm system could impact the region with rain and snow Thursday night through Friday night.

We could see some localized heavy rainfall from thunderstorms near the Iowa border Thursday night, with the threat of accumulating snow increasing for Friday into Friday night.

This is a heads-up to make alternate plans if you have late-week travel plans.

