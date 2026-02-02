UNDATED (WJON News) -- Tuesday is caucus day in Minnesota.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says it is an important first step in the campaign season, especially in races with crowded fields of candidates, like the GOP races for governor.

It's important to the candidates because it's their first sign of where their support lies. On the Republican side, we'll actually have a straw poll amongst the gubernatorial candidates, and probably the senate candidates. So, it will be an early indicator of where the republican race is; it's a crowded race.

Olson says there won't be a straw poll on the DFL side, however there is a closely watched race between DFLers Peggy Flanagan and Angie Craig, who are both running for U.S. Senate.

This is just the first step in the process to get to the general election in November.

The state conventions for the parties are in May. That will determine the endorsed candidates, but any candidate can run in a primary, which is in August. Then, November is the general election.

Minnesota's Primary Election is August 11th, and the General Election is November 3rd. Minnesota has statewide races for U.S. Senate, Governor, Attorney General, Auditor, and Secretary of State.