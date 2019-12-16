Minnesota Cabin, Property Owners Could See Increase In Taxes

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Some Minnesota cabin and vacation property owners will receive letters this month posing questions that could carry substantial tax ramifications.

The outcomes could include bumping the owners' land into a pricier commercial classification.

Cook County assessors along the Lake Superior shore and Otter Tail County are among those that recently mailed out notices. Property owners are asked to list the number of days they personally stay at a property under a penalty of law for making false statements.

It also requires them to inventory the number of nights other people rent it for brief getaways.