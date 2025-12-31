Minnesota’s New Law Tackles Business Identity Theft Head-on
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Starting Thursday, there are new protections for victims of business identity theft.
It occurs when someone creates a company in the name of someone else without permission, reactivates a business without the knowledge or consent of the business owner, or changes the address on business filings.
The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says it's a nationwide problem that leads to victims facing debts, collection calls, or damaged credit histories without a clear path to clear their name.
The new Business Identity Recovery process was signed into law in early 2025 and goes into effect on January 1st, 2026.
The legislation gives the Secretary of State's Office new legal authority to intervene on behalf of the victim by redacting illegitimate filings after a business owner reports a wrongful filing.
