Suspicious Package Delivered to Minnesota Secretary of State

Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office has been evacuated after a suspicious package was delivered to the election headquarters.

In a news release Friday, the Secretary of State's Office says the package was addressed to the office with a return address to the "United States Traitor Elimination Army".

The office says several other Secretaries of State and state election officials received similar suspicious packages earlier this month.

The office is closed while the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol investigate.

