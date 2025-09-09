Hunters Asked to Help Track Minnesota’s Upland Bird Populations

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Upland bird hunters are being asked to help the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources with monitoring bird conditions.

The DNR is inviting hunters to voluntarily log details about their hunts for grouse, woodcock, pheasants, prairie chickens, and partridge.

Bird hunters will be asked to report information on each hunt like date, number of birds flushed, number of birds harvested, whether a dog was used, and hours hunted. The diary will also include the location of the hunt, including the county, whether it was on a wildlife management area, a hunter walking trail, or a walk-in access program area.

Hunters can share their observations electronically on the DNR website or print off a paper version and enter the information online at a later point.

The diary entries will be used to help support the DNR's one-per-year small game harvest survey.

