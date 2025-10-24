The bear hunt in Minnesota concluded on October 12. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to break down the numbers. He says last year was a record setting bear hunting season with 3,500 bear harvested. That was a big increase from 2023 when 1,818 bears were shot. A typical year is 2,500. Schmitt says bear hunting activity picked up in the last 2 weeks of the hunt pushing the harvest number up. He says it was up 40% compared to the last 2 weeks of last season's hunt. The preliminary bear harvest number for 2025 is nearly 2,900.

Ely Area Tourism Bureau Ely Area Tourism Bureau loading...

Deer Hunt

The youth and antlerless deer hunt took place last weekend. Schmitt says the 17 and under hunters had a lot of success including an 11-year old kid who shot a 12-point buck. He says the weather was pretty good for the early deer hunts despite some wind. Deer are on the move throughout the state with a heavy population of deer in central Minnesota. Schmitt indicates deer movement peaks this time of year so be aware while driving.

Whitetail Deer Getty Images loading...

Waterfowl Hunting

Schmitt says grouse hunting has picked up with the weather cooling down and many trees losing their leaves. He says duck hunting has become a bit stagnant with just a few new ducks making their way into central Minnesota. Schmitt believes an influx of ducks will make their way through the area with cooler weather expected within the next couple of weeks. Goose hunting continues and there are some geese in central Minnesota. Schmitt believes there is more interest ducks right now than geese.

Andrew Schmitt for TSM Andrew Schmitt for TSM loading...

Fall Fishing

Schmitt says fishing is great despite some wind challenges recently. He says water temperatures are in the low to mid 50s. Schmitt believes walleyes are more active midday and can be found in 8-15 feet of water near weed lines, points and breaks. He says northern pike and bass can also be found in similar areas.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.