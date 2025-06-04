Minnesota BCA Releases Name of Paynesville Man Killed Monday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the names of the officer and the man who died in the police-involved shooting in Paynesville Monday.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was killed as 80-year-old Larry Alstead of Paynesville.

The BCA says Alstead suffered multiple gunshot injuries but died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stearns County Sheriff's Sergeant Paul Orvis fired his gun and was placed on standard administrative leave. Orvis is a 23-year veteran of law enforcement.

Paynesville Police Chief Paul Wegner says the incident started at about 9:00 Monday night when they received a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman in the 600 block of Stearns Avenue.

The woman told officers Alstead was locked in the basement with a gun.

Police tried to arrest Alstead when he appeared at the bottom of the stairs with a handgun. Sergeant Orvis fired twice, and Alstead then fired a single self-inflicted fatal shot.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The BCA's investigation is ongoing.

