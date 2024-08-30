Minnesota #4 In US News &#038; World Report Best State to Live

Minnesota #4 In US News & World Report Best State to Live

Photo by AMAL BEN SAAD on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota is the fourth-best state to live in according to the latest U-S News & World Report rankings.

The evaluation considered factors such as healthcare, crime, and education.

It highlighted Minnesota's low uninsured rate and strong economic indicators, including a median household income of around 80 thousand dollars. The state also boasts a robust presence of Fortune 500 companies.

Utah was ranked as the top state in which to live. Iowa was sixth, North Dakota number 15, and Wisconsin is ranked 17th.

