Minneapolis Woman Airlifted Following ATV Rollover in Lake Henry

LAKE HENRY -- A Minneapolis woman was hurt in an ATV accident Sunday in Lake Henry Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to 345th Avenue just after 12:15 p.m. to find an ATV overturned in a drainage ditch.

Authorities say 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto, was driving the ATV when it got stuck. She tried to free the machine when it fell on top of her in the ditch.

The sheriff's office says people at the scene were able to free her and call for help. Osorto was treated at the scene and then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.