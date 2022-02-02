Minneapolis Sheriff Convicted of DUI Won’t Seek Re-election

MINNEAPOLS (AP) _ A Minneapolis sheriff who was convicted of drunken driving says he won't seek re-election in November.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has faced calls for his resignation for crashing his county-issued sport utility vehicle in December after drinking at a conference in Alexandria. His blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

Hutchinson said initially that he had no plans to step down. Reports that he said in a statement he won't run again.

Hutchinson was convicted of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and agreed as part of his plea deal to undergo random drug and alcohol testing. He was ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol.