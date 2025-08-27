MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two children, eight and ten years old, and the gunman are dead, and nearly twenty people are injured (seventeen injured, fourteen of whom are children) after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday morning in South Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described what happened:

"During a mass, a gunman approached on the outside on the side of the building and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the mass. Shooting through the windows he struck children and worshippers that were inside the building."

Of the 17 injured, police say 14 of them are children. Two students are in critical condition. Police say the shooter had a rifle, shotgun and pistol.

O'Hara says the shooter opened fire from outside the building, shooting through windows.

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty, cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible."

Police say the shooter had a rifle, shotgun, and pistol. They say he was in his 20s and shot and killed himself.

Witnesses told police that students were seated for Mass when the shooter opened fire outside the building through church windows.



The Minnesota Department of Education says it is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

​Schools should be safe places for all to learn, teach, and grow. Violence of any kind has no place in our communities, much less in our schools.

They are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to support Annunciation and the broader community as they respond to this tragedy.​

House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, released the following statement on the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in South Minneapolis:

"On a day that should be marked by happiness and learning, horrific violence has touched another community. This evil should never happen, especially to children just trying to learn. Please join me in praying for the children, families, and staff at Annunciation Catholic School, and for all of the law enforcement and medical personnel responding to this morning's horrific event."

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D) says she’s “heartbroken by the horrific violence,” and Senator Tina Smith (D) says this is “a nightmare for the parents who dropped their children off at the first week back to school.”

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R) says, “As a state, we stand together against these violent acts and the wicked individuals who perpetrate them.”