Minneapolis Police Looking for Murder Suspect in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minneapolis police are asking for your help as they continue to search for a murder suspect.

They say they are looking for Erica Roberts who they believe is living here in St. Cloud.

She has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin back on March 18th. The shooting happened during an argument in front of 1907 Colfax Avenue South in Minneapolis.

There is a warrant for Roberts from Hennepin County.

She is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows her location, or sees her, should not approach her but immediately call 9-1-1.

Thirty-six-year-old Roberts is 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.