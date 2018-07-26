Minneapolis McDonald’s to Pay $20K Owed in Minimum Wage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A McDonald's franchise in Minneapolis has agreed to pay $20,000 in back pay and penalties under the city's new minimum wage ordinance.

A Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights investigation found the McDonald's paid dozens of its employees less than then $10 minimum wage that went into effect in January.

City officials also announced Wednesday the fast-food restaurant will participate in training with civil right staff.

The franchise's owner, Connie Williams , says it was ``an inadvertent error that was immediately corrected,'' and the restaurant has ``worked with the city to address this matter.''

The Minneapolis City Council last year approved a series of labor ordinances aimed at protecting low-wage workers. In January, the minimum pay at large employers went up to $10. It increased to $11.25 this month.