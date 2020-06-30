Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Mille Lacs Heroin Trafficking

ONAMIA -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced for his role in a heroin distribution ring on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 38-year-old David Snoddy will spend nearly three years in prison. He pleaded guilty back in February.

According to court documents from March 2018 through June 2018, Snoddy conspired with Tyrone Nelson and others to distribute the heroin on the reservation and surrounding communities.

Besides Snoddy and Nelson, six other people have all entered guilty pleas and have been sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.