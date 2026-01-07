MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Wednesday that a woman was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a confrontation between federal agents and protesters in Minneapolis.

According to DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin, ICE officers were “conducting targeted operations” when community members began blocking ICE vehicles. McLaughlin said the agent “fired defensive shots” after the woman allegedly attempted to run over agents.

Get our free mobile app

Get our free mobile app

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey strongly condemned the shooting, saying DHS is already trying to spin this as an act of self-defense. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bull****. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.” Earlier, Frey expressed outrage toward ICE’s presence in the city, saying: “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

Governor Tim Walz directed state agencies to mobilize resources to support public safety efforts in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. The Governor has directed the National Guard to conduct necessary preparation in the event they are needed to assist local and state authorities. The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has been activated to coordinate the state’s response and ensure resources are positioned efficiently.



House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) released the following statement regarding reports of a fatal shooting by an ICE officer after a violent rioter weaponized her vehicle and attempted to run over officers:

“Our brave ICE agents put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities from dangerous criminals. May God bless and protect them in their efforts. Shame on the elected officials who endanger these agents by spewing lies and hateful rhetoric.”

Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks said,

“Escalations and confrontations like what happened this morning help no one. Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and must be protected, but endangering law enforcement officers is never acceptable. I offer my condolences to the family grieving the loss of a loved one and urge everyone to step back, de-escalate, and let investigators fully examine the facts of what occurred.”

The identity of the woman has not yet been released. DHS says the incident remains under investigation.