Mill Creek Dairy Hosting Breakfast on the Farm

COLD SPRING -- Saturday marks the beginning of June and that means it's time again for a family-friendly, hands-on event in Cold Spring.

Mill Creek Dairy is holding their annual Breakfast at the Farm. The event showcases the dairy, produce, and animals of farmers right here in Stearns County.

Breakfast on the Farm runs from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. rain or shine and includes guided tours, a petting zoo, a kid’s obstacle course with Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders, and horse-drawn wagon rides among other activities.

The event itself is free, but breakfast is $5 per plate. Kids five and under eat for free. Parking is available at Rocori High School and a shuttle will take you to and from the farm.