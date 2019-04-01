Milford E. Sabrowsky, 87, Avon

February 17, 1932 - March 27, 2019

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany for Milford Sabrowsky who died Wednesday at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. The Rev. Steven Olson will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday and after 9:30 am Friday at the church in Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Milford was born February 17, 1932 in Farming Township to Elmer & Ida (Hamann) Sabrowsky. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Eleanor Schleicher on September 14, 1957 at the Ebenezer Church in Albany. He lived his entire life in the Albany and Farming area. He worked on the bridge crew for the Railroad and later worked for Kollman Granite Company in St. Cloud until his retirement. He is a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albany, (where he was active in the church choir and also served on the church council), Albany American Legion, and the NRA. Milford enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Eleanor of Albany; sons, Loren of Albany, Larry (Debbie) of Albany; Kevin (Michelle) of St. Francis; brother, Willard (Donna) of Freeport; sister in law, Cecelia Sabrowsky of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Stacy (Scott) Kirby of Gastonia, NC, Nick Sabrowsky of Albany, Whitney (Paul) Heinen of Greenwald, Eric Sabrowsky of Albany and great grandchildren, Jack Milford & Erin Lynn Kirby of Gastonia, NC.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Leona, brother, Mervile Sabrowsky and brother in law, Aaron Sabrowsky.