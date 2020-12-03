Mildred Rose “Mil” Shadeg, 104, St. Cloud

August 27, 1916 - December 1, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral lower church in St. Cloud for Mildred Rose “Mil” Shadeg, age 104 of St. Cloud. Mil passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 1 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. All attending will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Mil was born August 27, 1916 in Marystown, MN, the 6th child of Henry and Rose (Hackenmueller) Shadeg. She spent most of her life helping others as a Practical Nurse in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She also dedicated 6 years of charity work with Mary House in Little Canada, which brought her to work with Dorothy Day in Newburgh, NY. Mil cherished her Catholic faith and would always share it with others.

Mil is survived by her sister Esther Turbak of St. Cloud, nieces and nephews Arlene Wilhelm, Jerry Stommes, Lee Stommes, Ann Marie Rolston, Michael Schadegg and Pat Edgarton as well as many other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mil in death were her parents, brothers Oscar, Henry, Alfred, Fr. Thomas, Fr. Werner SVD, and Fr. Norbert Shadeg SVD and sisters Dorothy Stommes, Sr. DeBritto, OSB, Sr. Mary Rose OSC, Sr. Clare OSB, Sr. Carmel OCD and Sr. Ann Marie OCD.

We are very grateful to staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and ER for the great care given to Mil on her final journey. Also, for the support and prayers of the Poor Clare nuns, Fransiscan Nuns Benedictan nuns, Carmalite nuns and close friends. A special thank you to SPOT, who assisted us in home health care and did a great job. The Shadeg and Turbak families.

In lieu of flowers, we prefer you donate to your favorite charity.