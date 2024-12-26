Mildred “Millie” T. Moran, 86, Sartell

October 9, 1938 - December 21, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Mildred “Millie” Moran, age 86, who passed away Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Millie was born October 9, 1938, in the Bertha Hospital, Todd County, MN to Henry and Lucille (Becker) Hoelscher. Millie was the oldest of eighteen children and grew up on a farm near Browerville, MN. Millie did not complete a traditional education as she was required to stay home and help raise her younger siblings. In her mid-teens, she accepted a nursing position at the local community hospital. She cherished those work experiences.

She married Don Moran of Little Falls on July 27, 1959, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Browerville. The couple raised young children in Southern California until relocating to Sartell, MN in 1972.

Millie was proud to eventually get her high school diploma while raising young children and continued to pursue other educational opportunities throughout her life. Her life work revolved around her family with a focus on advocating for diocesan and community youth and family life. Her spirituality and involvement with people meshed as a vocation.

Millie is survived by her sons, Rodney (Terry), Wayne (Anne) and Keith (Rachel); daughter, Janet (John) Murphy; siblings, Harry, Chuck, Allen, Gerard, Greg, Lloyd, Mark, Jeanette, Catherine, Marie, Patty, and Peggy; 22 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Millie was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lucille; husband, Don; daughter, Colleen Schaefer; and brothers, Roy, Kevin, Ken, Gene, and Joseph.

Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier School, Sartell or Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul.