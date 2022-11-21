Mildred M. Pelzer, 94, St. Cloud

October 21, 1928 - November 18, 2022

attachment-Mildred Pelzer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mildred Pelzer, 94 of St. Cloud who died Friday, November 18, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pearl Lake. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Tuesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud.

Mildred was born October 21, 1928 in Luxemburg to Oswald & Frances (Kruchten) Schabel. She married Sylvester F. Pelzer on July 8, 1948 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Mildred worked as a beautician in her early years and then raised her children and family. She is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and was involved in the Christian Women and volunteered for 35 years as the area leader for the funeral lunch group. She is also a member of the VFW Post 428 Lady’s Auxiliary. Mildred loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. She enjoyed spending time quilting blankets, sewing, working on puzzles, baking, and cooking; one of her specialties was making homemade noodles and bread.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Diane) of Lake Henry; Patricia (Frank) Hemmesch of Paynesville; Michael (Debra) of Rice; Yvonne (Dale) Brambrink of Princeton; Mary (Randy) Mick of Foreston; Jim of St. Cloud; Elaine of St. Cloud; daughter in law, Nancy of St. Cloud; sisters, Florence Warnert of St. Cloud; Idella Schneider of Avon; Marilyn Ranelle of Ramsey; 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sylvester in 2000, son Gary in 1958, daughter Diane in 1966, son Tom in 2019, granddaughter, Nikki Hemmesch in 2009.

Special thank you to the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their wonderful and compassionate care to Mildred.