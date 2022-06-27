Mildred M. Heinen, 93, St. Cloud

August 31, 1928 - June 24, 2022

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Mildred M. Heinen, age 93, of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Zach Hoffman will officiate. Burial will take place in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday.

Mildred was born on August 31, 1928 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Emil and Lizzie Kosbab. She was married and later divorced. Mildred worked first as a cook and later as a janitor for 30 years at St. Cloud State University retiring in 1990.

Mildred enjoyed bowling and playing cards.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Heinen of Kingsport, TN, Loretta Angell of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Joyce) Kosbab; and extended family and friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Clinton; daughter, Linda Glembocki; grandson, Levi Angell; and sister, Louise Fortman.