Mildred M. Guggenberger, 95, St. Cloud

January 6, 1926 - August 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mildred M. Guggenberger, age 95, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mildred was born on January 6, 1926 in Watkins, Minnesota to Edward and Emily (Botz) Bohls. She married Anthony Guggenberger on January 14, 1950 in Watkins. Together they owned and operated the Popple Creek Store for many years. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Mildred enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, traveling south during winter and especially loved socializing with people.

She is survived by her children, Darrel (Jackie) of Sauk Rapids, Janice Toffel of Waite Park, Anita Petschen of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Herb Kipka; and extended relatives and friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony in 2008; daughter, Karen in 2018; brother, Eugene; and sons-in-law, Dave Toffel and Mike Petschen.