Mildred M. Gregoire, 88, Little Falls

May 23, 1936 - November 13, 2024

Graveside Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2024 at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls for Mildred Gregorie, age 88, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Joe Kresky will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mildred was born May 23, 1936 in St. Paul to David and Laura (Kelly) Godbout. She married Amedee Gregoire on June 25, 1955 in St. Paul. Mildred lived in the St. Cloud and Sartell area before moving to Little Falls in 2018. She was member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mildred enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. She loved to work on sewing and knitting projects, reading, watching TV, especially Ghost Adventures. She was faithful, caring, patient, feisty, funny and strong and always put others before herself. She so loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by daughters, Rochelle (Gregory) Gilmore of Sartell, Pam Schmitt of Little Falls and Roxanne (William) Bray of Rice; sister- in- law, Arlene Godbout of St. Paul; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Amedee Gregoire on July 17, 2018; son, Mitchell; brothers, Ray and David.

Memorials are preferred to Coborn’s Cancer Center.