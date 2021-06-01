Mildred L. Notsch, 89, St. Joseph and formerly of Avon

May 20, 1932 - May 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville for Mildred L. Notsch, age 89, of St. Joseph and formerly of Avon, who passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Arlington Place of St. Joseph. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery in Collegeville.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday all at the St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville. Parish Prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Parish Center.

Mildred was born on May 20, 1932 to Arthur and Blanche (Bowen) Lloyd in Golborne, England. She was united in marriage to Urban A. Notsch whom she met while he was stationed at Burtonwood Airforce Base on September 5, 1953 in Golborne, England. She has been a resident of the United States since 1956, moving to Avon in 1961. Mildred worked in house keeping at St. John’s University where she made many friends in the ROTC Program throughout her 20 years of employment. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Collegeville, the St. Joseph Senior Citizens, and the St. Rosa Mission Group.

Mildred was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Mildred was the end of two generations; she was the last aunt of the Notsch Family and the last sibling of the Arthur and Blanch Lloyd Family. She loved giving of her time and talents, most notably working in the kitchen for the famous St. John the Baptist Parish Brunches. Mildred also enjoyed whipping up her delicious trifles for the yearly Notsch Invitational Gunshoot and playing a good card game of 500 whenever a group of four or more gathered.

She is survived by her children, David of Holdingford, Stephen (Karen) of Big Lake, Margie (Dennis) Hiemenz of Clearbrook, Alan (Birgit) of Sauk Rapids, Carl (Debra Garrison) of Davie, FL, Andy (Gloria) of Avon, Sandy of Little Falls, Nancy (Ed) Uhlenkamp of Clarissa, Barb (Joel Maxwell) Notsch of Upsala and Lloyd (Sandy) of Sartell; 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years, Urban; daughter-in-law, Leanna; sisters, Mabel Ashton, Maude Lloyd, Marie Finch Aschcroft, Molly Baker, Margaret Campbell and Marjorie Grady; and brother, George Lloyd.

A Special Thank You to Arlington Place of St. Joseph and Moments Hospice for the exceptional care of Mildred.