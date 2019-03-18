Mildred L. “Millie” Varner, 96, Sauk Rapids

October 27, 1922 - March 16, 2019

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Mildred L. “Millie” Varner, age 96 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. Reverend Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Millie was born on October 27, 1922 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Albert and Laura (LaFond) Rank. She was a 1940 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School and a 1944 graduate of the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing. She married Thomas G. Varner on March 18, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Millie lived all of her married life in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids. Millie did private duty nursing and then was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit for 20 years. She was a member of the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing Alumni, Friends of the Library, Sacred Heart Parish, St. Monica Society and Daughters of Isabella. Millie was a past member of the Benton County Health Board, and the Advisory Committee to Mental Health Board. She volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital the Red Cross Bloodmobile and Benedict Village for many years.

Millie enjoyed playing Bridge, Poker and lots of dancing.

Millie is survived by her daughters, Vicky Wolney of Sauk Rapids and Debby (Dave) Olson of Monticello; grandchildren, Chad (Joy) Wolney and Ryan (Stacey) Olson; great-grandchildren, Payton and Dylon Olson; sister, Marion Hall of Santa Maria, California; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom on January 27, 2012; son-in-law, Jim Wolney; brother, Kenneth Rank; sister, Florence Maloney and her family.

Millie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Canary Creek and Memory Care at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for all the tender care they have given her through the years.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.