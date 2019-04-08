Mildred “Ione” Anderson, 90, Princeton

November 14, 1928 - April 6, 2019

Funeral Services will be held for Mildred “Ione” Anderson on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Pastor Dale Clifton will officiate and provide special music. Ione peacefully passed away on April 6, 2019, at Milaca Elim Care and Rehab Center at the age of 90.

Ione was born on November 14, 1928, in Minneapolis to Victor and Anna Christina (Stromberg) Bjurman. She grew up in the Bock and Milaca area, graduating from Milaca High School in 1946. After graduation, she did office work in Minneapolis. Ione was united in marriage to David Anderson on June 4, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca. They settled on a dairy farm west of Princeton in Greenbush Township and raised their family of five children. Ione worked at Fingerhut for a few years and at Sanborn’s Supper Club in her later working years. However, she spent most of her married years as a wife and mother on the farm.

Ione loved sewing and needlework. Cheering on the Minnesota Vikings on a Sunday afternoon and listening to the music of Johnny Cash were also enjoyed. She was known for her excellent cooking and baking skills.

Ione is survived by three sons and two daughters, Dennis Anderson of Princeton, Carol (Gene) Glaser of Perry, MI, Duaine (Joni) Anderson of Princeton, Connie (Arnie) Williams of Princeton, and Dale Anderson of Princeton; nine grandchildren, Kerry Tennant, Anna Platte, Brad Anderson, Neil Anderson, Gina Henchen, Sarah Elsenheimer, David Williams, Michael Anderson, and Laura Anderson; seven great-grandchildren, Ashley, Olivia, Sofia, Erik, Brooke, Logan, and Alayna; three sisters, Ethel, Evelyn, and Mary Ann; and other relatives and friends.

Ione was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David, on April 14, 2010; and brothers, Vernon and Harvey.

Ione’s family is grateful to the entire staff of Milaca Elim for the loving care they provided. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton has been entrusted with arrangements.