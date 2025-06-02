Mildred E. “Millie” Poepping, 93, St. Cloud

January 29, 1932 – May 31, 2025

Memorial services celebrating the life of Mildred E. “Millie” Poepping, 93, of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Millie passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Millie was born on January 29, 1932 in Grove Township, Stearns County, MN to Joseph and Anna (Holdvogt) Berling. Her elementary education began at age 5 at St. John the Baptist Grade School in Meire Grove. Secondary education at Melrose High School, culminating as Salutatorian in 1949. She was immediately recruited by the Melrose Hospital, thus began her career in the medical field. Upon Lloyd’s transfer back to St. Cloud in 1961, she worked as a floor secretary and finally in staffing at the St. Cloud Hospital while raising four sons. When Lloyd was transferred to the twin cities in 1981, she continued her career as a dental office secretary, retiring May 31, 1993. After retirement, she volunteered as a receptionist at St. Benedict Center, St. Cloud for many years. She also was a member of the Befrienders team at Holy Spirit Parish where she also volunteered for funeral dinners and blood drives. Of course, she also started and maintained two flower plots in their association’s common area for a number of years.

Millie married high school classmate Lloyd Poepping on December 29, 1954 in Meire Grove. As a result of seven moves including Lloyd’s four corporate, she became an excellent mover packing supervisor all while maintaining a large flower/vegetable garden at the lake to the delight of the deer.

Surviving Millie are husband Lloyd, sons Mark (Tracy) their son Brady (Mary); James (Mary Borgert) their children Mike (Taylor), Anne, Daniel (Cameron Claire); Gary his children Kameron (Kelsey), Abigail (Zakary) Hook; Peter (Jennifer) their children Anthony (Amber), Allison (Brady) Hoppe, Jack; sister Rita (George) Meyer; and nine great grandchildren with three on the way.

She was preceded in death by her sons Karl and Stephen who died at birth; parents, siblings Josina Freidericks, John and Henry; grandson, Christopher (son of Mark) as a result of a skiing accident in Iceland in April 2022.

Memorials are preferred to the Dementia Society, Alzheimer’s Association or to donors choice in memory of Millie.